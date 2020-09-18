Advertisement

Nigeria Records 131 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated September 18, 2020

 

Nigeria has recorded 131 new cases of the COVID-19.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed this on Thursday.

Of the new case, Lagos recorded 45, Kaduna and Plateau 17, while the FCT recorded 16.

Other affected states were Delta and Niger with six each, Kwara with five, Oyo with three, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ekiti, Enugu, Osun, and Sokoto with two each, while Bauchi, Ebonyi, Katsina and Rivers have one each.

The new cases now bring the total infections in the country to 56,735.

48,092 have recovered and have been discharged from various isolation centers, while 1,093 have unfortunately lost their lives.

 

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,7683,31815,245205
FCT5,5045264,90276
Oyo3,2261,0852,10239
Plateau3,1759222,22231
Edo2,610782,427105
Kaduna2,322982,19133
Rivers2,209302,12059
Delta1,7991121,63849
Ogun1,75591,71828
Kano1,733261,65354
Ondo1,590651,49035
Enugu1,234471,16621
Ebonyi1,03511,00430
Kwara1,0098290225
Katsina84536445724
Abia835357928
Osun8071977117
Gombe7797567925
Borno741270336
Bauchi6821065814
Imo55132321612
Benue467574019
Nasarawa44713729812
Bayelsa393237021
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti307272755
Akwa Ibom288162648
Niger250623212
Anambra2322918419
Adamawa2301919615
Sokoto161214217
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River852749
Zamfara780735
Yobe736598
Kogi5032


