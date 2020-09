Nigeria Records 131 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 131 new cases of the COVID-19.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed this on Thursday.

Of the new case, Lagos recorded 45, Kaduna and Plateau 17, while the FCT recorded 16.

Other affected states were Delta and Niger with six each, Kwara with five, Oyo with three, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ekiti, Enugu, Osun, and Sokoto with two each, while Bauchi, Ebonyi, Katsina and Rivers have one each.

The new cases now bring the total infections in the country to 56,735.

48,092 have recovered and have been discharged from various isolation centers, while 1,093 have unfortunately lost their lives.

131 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-45

Kaduna-17

Plateau-17

FCT-16

Delta-6

Niger-6

Kwara-5

Oyo-3

Akwa Ibom-2

Cross River-2

Ekiti-2

Enugu-2

Osun-2

Sokoto-2

Bauchi-1

Ebonyi-1

Katsina-1

Rivers-1 56,735 confirmed

48,092 discharged

1,093 deaths pic.twitter.com/A2XC1CNCrn — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 17, 2020

Confirmed Cases by State