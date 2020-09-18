Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Commits Suicide

A Nigerian soldier serving with 27 Taskforce Brigade Buni-Yadi in Yobe State has reportedly committed suicide.

A source from the military, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told Channels Television that the soldier, a Lance Corporal committed suicide on Thursday, September 17 at his duty post in Buni-Yadi.

The corpse of the late soldier has been deposited at Specialist Hospital in Damaturu the state capital.

When contacted, the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relation, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole Damaturu, Lieutenant Chinonso Polycarp Oteh promised to get back to Channels Television.

He however failed to return the call as at the time of filing this report.