‘Card Readers Were Very Slow’: Shocked Obaseki Faults INEC

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Saturday said he was “surprised” and “shocked” at the slowness of card readers after he cast his vote in the Governorship poll being held in the state.

He said it is sad that such a glitch is being experienced after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given assurances that such problems would be avoided.

Mr. Obaseki is standing for re-election with the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu his closest challenger.

READ ALSO: Edo Election 2020: Ize-Iyamu Votes

“This would have been much better organised,” Obaseki said, referring to the conduct of the voting exercise.

He continued: “Today, the card readers were very slow and that is the situation across most high-voting population centres in Oredo from the reports I’ve gotten till now. For me, that’s a bit worrying.

“If I, as Governor, could stand in the queue for more than one and a half hour to cast my vote, you can imagine what other people are going through across major voting centres in Oredo.

“I am surprised, and shocked because this was touted and INEC gave us assurances that nothing like this would happen.”