Edo Decides: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Win Polling Units As Counting Of Votes Commences

The Edo election is the first major poll amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the exercise saw an average turn out across the voting centres with both young and old alike coming out for the accreditation process and thereafter, casting their votes.

Voting has officially ended and now Nigerians await the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complete the process of collation and counting the ballots to find out who has the mandate to run the state’s affairs for the next four years.

Early results suggest that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo won his polling unit located at Unit 19, Ward 4, in Oredo Local Government Area.

‘Card Readers Were Very Slow’: Shocked Obaseki Faults INEC

Edo Decides: Mixed Reactions As Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Vote

Edo Election: Tambuwal Commends Buhari, Urges INEC, Others To Maintain Neutrality

According to confirmed results obtained Obaseki polled 184 votes while All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, got 62 votes.

On the other hand, APC’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu won his polling unit at Ward 5, Iguododo community in Orhionwon Local Government Area.

He polled 292 votes while Godwin Obaseki got 21 votes. Both men and 12 other candidates are taking part in the governorship election held across the 18 local governments in Edo.

The results so far have stirred various reactions with supporters of both major parties cheering and keeping hope alive ahead of the final collation.

More results are expected as the counting of votes continues across the state.