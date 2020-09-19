LG Chairman Arrested Over Alleged Links With Boboski

The police authorities in Rivers State on Saturday arrested the Chairman of Gokana Local Government, Paul Kobani for allegedly having links with a suspected kidnap kingpin, Honest Digbara, popularly called Boboski.

The arrest was sequel to confessions made by the deceased before he died in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, the council boss was apprehended in his residence this morning and was taken into police custody.

He said the police were aware of the allegations levelled against the council chairman, saying crack detectives were investigating him.

READ ALSO: Wanted Crime Kingpin Boboski Dies Hours After Arrest

Kobani’s arrest came barely 24 hours after Governor Nyesom Wike redeemed his pledge of an N30m bounty placed on Bobiski’s head for anyone that could give useful information would lead to his arrest.

Boboski’s Capture

Boboski, said to have come from Nwidera, Gokana Local Government Area was nabbed on September 12 at Korokoro community in Khana Local Government where he was hiding with his gang members.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, the arrest followed credible information by members of the public.

The commissioner said Boboski and his gang members were responsible for the kidnapping and killing of one Barrister Emelogu after collecting ransom.

He also blamed the group for the killing of a Divisional Police Officer in Afam Division, Moses Egbede, killing of a civil defence officer at Glo pipeline, the kidnap and killing of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo after collecting N7 million as ransom among others.

Although the suspect was arrested alive, he, however, died from gunshot injuries he sustained during the cause of his arrest.