Nigeria Records 221 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 221 new COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Friday night.

Of the new cases, 59 were recorded in Lagos, 46 in Abia, 22 in the FCT, 20 in Gombe, 17 in Plateau, 11 in Rivers, seven in Bauchi, six in Benue, Ekiti and Imo, four in Kaduna, Kwara and Ondo, three each in Ogun and Osun and one each in Bayelsa, Edo and Kano.

The new cases bring the total infections in the country to 56,956.

48,305 have recovered and been discharged while 1,094 have unfortunately died.