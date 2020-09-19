Nketiah Scores Late Winner To Help Arsenal Beat West Ham

Arsenal on Saturday needed a late goal to beat West Ham in the gunners’ first London derby of the season.

Alexandre Lacazette headed the Gunners into a 25th minute lead from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross.

But Mikel Arteta’s men were largely outplayed by the Hammers, who faced stinging criticism after a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle on the opening weekend.

Michail Antonio levelled just before half-time and came close putting the visitors in front when his header came crashing back off the crossbar.

But Arsenal grabbed all three points five minutes from time when Dani Ceballos broke the West Ham offside trap and squared for Nketiah to tap home.

AFP