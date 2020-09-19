Three-Story Building Collapses In Lagos

A three-story building has collapsed in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

In a statement on Saturday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said it had received distress calls that the building, located at the Excel College, 15, Ansarudeen Street, Ile Epo Bus Stop, collapsed at about 8:15 am.

“Information gathered from some officials of the school revealed that the building had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate refortify the structure,” the LASEMA DG, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the three-story building has two wings conjoined and the wing that collapsed has seriously affected the second wing, leaving visible cracks on the walls, pillars and decking.

He, however, noted that nobody was trapped and no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Other emergency responders present at the time of this report in addition to the LASEMA were officials of the LASBCA and the Police Force (Ejigbo Division).