Ayade, Other PDP Governors Congratulate Obaseki On Re-Election

Following the emergence of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the Edo State governorship election, more congratulatory messages have continued to pour in from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

One of them is the Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, who described Obaseki’s victory as well deserved.

The governor, in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Christian Ita, attributed the Edo leader’s victory to his achievements in the past four years.

“I extend my warm felicitations to you on your well-deserved victory in the just concluded Edo gubernatorial election. For those of us who have keenly followed your giant strides in Edo state, your victory did not come as a surprise.

“Your re-election therefore, represents a bold and emphatic testimony to the good work you have done in the past four years,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Similarly, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State said the victory was a triumph for democracy and the Edo people.

In a statement by his spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, the governor observed that people’s power, as expressed in the Edo election, remained the most potent force in any democracy.

He, therefore, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for upholding the people’s will despite reported pressure to unduly influence the outcome of the poll.

‘Historic Victory’

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, equally sent his congratulatory message to the re-elected Edo leader who stated that another term for Obaseki is an indication that the people’s choice will always prevail.

“With their loud and irrefutable votes in #EdoDecides, the people of Edo State have sent a strong message that they choose to continue under Governor Godwin Obaseki’s development agenda to Make Edo Great Again!”Okowa tweeted, Sunday.

‘Power Belongs To The People’

“I congratulate my colleague and brother, Governor Obaseki on his victory at the just-concluded Edo State gubernatorial elections,” the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, also said in his message to the Edo Governor.

“Your win is a victory for Edo State and our great party, PDP. It also validates that truly, power belongs to the people.”

A Job Well-Done

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State equally commended the Edo Governor for a “well-deserved victory,” and hailed the PDP for the win.