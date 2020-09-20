Defending Champion Pliskova Into Italian Open Final

Defending champion Karolina Pliskova eased into the final of the WTA Italian Open on Sunday to set up a meeting with top seed Simona Halep of Romania.

Pliskova, the second seed, beat fellow Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the final warm-up tournament on clay before the French Open.

Top seed Halep battled to conquer Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in their earlier semi-final at the Foro Italico.

World number two Halep is seeking her first Rome title after finishing runner-up in 2017 and 2018.

AFP