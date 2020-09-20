Former President IBB Mourns Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retired), says the passing of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris is for him, a profound personal loss.

In a communique on Sunday, the former president sent his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Kaduna State, the entire Zazzau emirate and the late monarch’s beloved family, as well as the Federal government.

General Babangida described Alh. Idris as a powerful force for keeping Kaduna State so cosmopolitan.

According to the former president, Alhaji Idris has been a pillar of the traditional institution, a bridge between people of various ethnicities and religions.

He further noted that the dead ruler’s wisdom and integrity have been invaluable in advancing the growth and progress of the nation, adding that as a beneficiary of his support and fatherly advice for many decades, the loss was indeed personal.

Below is the communique as sent out by General Ibrahim Babangida.