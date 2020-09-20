JOHESU Suspends Warning Strike

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has suspended its seven-day warning strike across the country.

In a statement issued by its National President, Biobékentóye Josiah, the health workers comprising five unions under JOHESU and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) were expected to resume work on September 21.

“This is to bring to your notice that the 7-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector Unions JOHESU) would come to end midnight of today, September 20, 2020.

“By this notice, all health workers under the five Unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, September 21, 2020 across all Federal Health Institutions in the country,” the statement partly read.

Josiah also accused the Federal Government of resorting to intimidation and blackmail its members “using all forms of faceless organisation” rather than negotiating with the union.

The health workers had embarked on the warning strike on September 14 following the failure of the government to meet their demands.

Part of their demands included an upward review of COVID-19 special inducement and hazard allowances; the payment of all withheld salaries; and adjustment of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure since 2014, among others.