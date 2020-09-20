Advertisement

Nigeria Records 97 New COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated September 20, 2020

 

 

Nigeria has recorded 97 new cases of the COVID-19

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Sunday, revealing that the new infections were recorded in 11 states and the FCT.

Of the new cases, 46 were recorded in Lagos, 12 were recorded in Kwara, 11 in Rivers, four in Adamawa, Niger, Ogun and Osun, three in Ekiti, Imo and Kaduna, two in Plateau and one in the FCT.

This brings the total infection recorded in the country to 57, 242 while 48,569 have recovered and 1,098 have died.

 



