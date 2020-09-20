PDP Raises Alarm Over Whereabouts Of Orhionmwon LG Collation Officer

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm over the whereabouts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer for Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, a PDP agent, raised the alarm on Sunday at the Collation Centre for the Edo Governorship election in Benin City.

“Within the break, we could not find him. They are not here,”he said.

READ ALSO: Obaseki Takes Lead In Edo Governorship Election

Ogbeide-Ihama explained that the Collation Officer for the Local Government and the Electoral Officer were with them at the Collation Centre but failed to return to the venue after a one hour break announced by the Returning Officer.

HAPPENING NOW: After about five hours of announcements and breaks, the final results of the Edo election are almost complete. Follow live updates here: https://t.co/veQC5wEWN7 📷: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television#EdoDecides2020 #EdoElection #CTVLiveTweets pic.twitter.com/zKMEX6FUid — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 20, 2020

Expressing fears over the whereabouts of the duo, the PDP agent said his party has a copy of the result for the local government in question.

According to him, he was later informed that the Collation Officer and the Electoral Officer were somewhere around the Centre but have not turned up at the Collation office at the time of this report.

‘Largely Free, Fair’

Despite fears of violence, observers say the Edo poll has been “largely free and fair” with INEC expected to declare the winner Sunday.

“The two major political parties, APC and PDP were involved and trying to outdo each other in voter inducement with suspected party leaders glaringly seen sharing money to a group of voters mostly women in many polling units,” the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO) noted on Sunday.

The group stated that despite few lapses observed, the election was relatively well executed and largely free and fair.

They also cited impressive voters’ turnout, fair and adequate security, adequate election materials as some of the incidents that contributed to the success of the election.