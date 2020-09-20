Police Place N5m Bounty On ‘Wanted’ Serial Bank Robber, Kidnapper

Ekiti State Police Command has placed a N5 million bounty on a suspected serial bank robber and kidnapper.

The suspect with real names Oguntoyinbo Samuel is popularly known as Eleven (11) and Badoo and is an indigene of Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Sunday by the police spokesperson Abutu Sunday.

He has allegedly masterminded bank robberies and abductions in the Ekiti State and neighbouring Ondo State.

The police have therefore urged any person with useful information concerning his whereabouts to please contact the nearest Police Station or the SARS Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086 and such person shall be rewarded with the sum of Five Million Naira (5,000,000:00).