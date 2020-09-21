26 Kidnapped FRSC Officials Regain Freedom, Says Nasarawa Governor

The 26 officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) kidnapped along Mararaban-Udege in Nasarawa State have regained their freedom.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this on Monday at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

Governor Sule said the recent release of the remaining batch of seven officials has led to the complete freedom of the FRSC operatives that were abducted last week.

Three of the officials had earlier been rescued by security personnel on September 15, a day after 10 officers of the corps were seized in an attack by suspected bandits.

“All the twenty-something officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps that were kidnapped, all of them were released yesterday.

“I want to thank all the security (agencies) and those that have worked very hard to ensure that we achieve that feat.

“I want to thank them for all the efforts they are making to ensure that Nasarawa remains safe,” the governor said.

The officials were travelling for a training programme at FRSC Academy in Udi when they were attacked by suspected bandits

Following their abduction, the police authorities in Nasarawa State announced the rescue of three operatives earlier.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe disclosed this to the Channels Television in an exclusive interview on September 15.