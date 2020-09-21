Edo State Governorship Election: APC Congratulates Obaseki On His Re-Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election as the governor of Edo State.

The chairman of the APC national caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni said in a statement that the peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represents a victory for Nigeria’s democracy.

He said the party and the president remain committed to free and fair elections to strengthen the foundation of the country’s political and moral authority.

He commended INEC, security agencies, and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct of the election.

He also commended the party’s flagbearer Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for his tenacity and leadership while appreciating the efforts of the immediate past national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and other members for demonstrating unwavering support for the party and its candidate in the election.

Governor Buni added that it is time to unite to move the country’s democracy forward and put an end to the era when the electoral contest becomes warfare.

