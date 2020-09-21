Halep Wins Italian Open As Defending Champ Pliskova Retires

Top seed Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in Monday’s final.

World number two Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.

Wimbledon champion Halep’s 22nd career title comes just a week before the start of the French Open which she won in 2018.

AFP