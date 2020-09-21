Nigeria’s Fight Against Desert Encroachment Is Yielding Results, Says FG

The federal government says its commitment to environmental protection is stalling desert encroachment in the country.

The minister of environment, Mohammad Mahmud stated this during the official Flag-off of training of youth and women on various skills, under the National Agency for the great green wall in Kano.

He said the Federal Ministry of Environment saddled with the responsibility of protecting the nation’s environment and natural resources, is working towards ensuring that desert encroachment is completely addressed.

Mahmud noted that the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (GGW) is a collaboration of eleven African countries aimed at planting enough trees to curtail desert encroachment.

He added that part of GGW activities includes youth empowerment, which is aimed at improving the livelihood of the people.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Kano, Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Garba Saleh said Kano state government had mapped out a strategy of distributing two million tree-seedlings to farmers and households in Kano to plant, towards addressing environmental challenges.