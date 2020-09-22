Governor Zulum Announces N20m Donation For Family Of Slain Colonel

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has announced the donation of N20 million for the family of the late Colonel Dahiru Bako who was killed in an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists in the state.

The governor who announced this on Tuesday during the burial of the late commander in Maiduguri, the state capital, paid glowing tributes to him.

Zulum described the deceased was a fallen warrior, a gallant, and dogged military officer.

“It was public knowledge that I (Zulum) liked late Col. Bako and so did many people. Bako was a true soldier who inspired his troops and led them to front lines with exceptional courage that was clearly out of pure patriotism. He fought very hard and very well.

“He defeated many enemies of peace and protected many sons and daughters of Borno State to the extent he gave his life while defending the people of Borno,” the governor said.

Bako died at a military hospital in Maiduguri on Monday following injuries he sustained after the insurgents ambushed his convoy on Sunday.

Until the colonel’s death, he was the Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole in charge of Damboa and surrounding areas in Southern Borno.

We Are Most Grateful

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, expressed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself, gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, and all well-meaning Nigerians.

The army chief described the late Colonel as a most gentle officer, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

“We are most grateful for his contributions and sacrifices to the motherland.

“May God grant eternal rest to the gentle soul of Col DC Bako and the souls of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who paid the supreme prize in the defence of our farther land,” he said.