Obaseki, Shaibu Receive Certificates Of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued certificates of return to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu.

The National Commissioner, INEC in charge of Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa, Mrs May Agbmuche-Mbu made the presentation on Tuesday at the INEC office in Aduwawa, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She commended stakeholders particularly the security agencies for their role in the smooth conduct of the governorship poll.

“I hereby certify that Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been elected to the office of governor of Edo State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the election held on the 19th of September 2020,” Agbmuche-Mbu said while presenting the certificate to Obaseki.

Governor Obaseki was returned elected by INEC after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly-contested election conducted on Saturday, September 19.

INEC Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Akpofure Rem-Rukeh, declared the governor as the winner on Sunday at the office of the electoral umpire in Benin City, which doubled as the final collation centre.

The governor secured 307,955 of the total votes, 84,336 more votes than his closest rival Ize-Iyamu, who got 223, 619 votes.

Obaseki Offers Olive Branch

Meanwhile, Godwin Obaseki offered an olive branch to leaders and members of the opposing party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Obaseki while giving an address after he received his certificate of return said the fight is over between him and his predecessor Adams Oshiomole who is also the former Chairman of the APC.

He also called on the flagbearer of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and other members to join in the administration of the state and in moving Edo State forward.