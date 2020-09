The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued certificates of return to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu.

The National Commissioner, INEC in charge of Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa, Mrs May Agbmuche-Mbu made the presentation on Tuesday at the INEC office in Aduwawa, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

See photos from the event below…