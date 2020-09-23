Edo Governorship: Buni, Yahaya Bello, Ize-Iyamu Meet In Abuja

The Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, his Kogi state counterpart Yahaya Bello and the candidate of the APC at the just-concluded Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have met behind closed doors in Abuja.

The closed-door meeting held at the Abuja residence of Governor Buni, it is the first after the election took place in Edo State.

The reason for the meeting could not be ascertained as at the time filing this report but it was gathered that the party leadership was persuading Pastor Ize-Iyamu to accept in good faith the outcome of the election.

An inside source says discussion at the meeting centered on the way forward with Pastor Ize-Iyamu after the Edo election.

The APC leadership through a statement signed by Governor Buni had congratulated the winner of the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement titled, “Edo State Governorship Election: Victory for Democracy”, the ruling party noted the “conduct of the election and its outcome represent a victory for Nigeria’s democracy”

The party said it joined President Muhammadu Buhari, who had on Sunday congratulated the winner of the election, to affirm ‘‘commitment to free and fair elections’’ in order to strengthen the foundation of the nation’s political and moral authority’.