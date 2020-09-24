Wizkid Releases Contagious “Smile” Video Featuring H.E.R.

Wizkid has unveiled stunning visuals for his single “Smile” with H.E.R on Thursday(Sept 22).

The 30yr-old singer and songwriter tweeted, “SMILE VIDEO”. The video was directed by Meji Alabi who also directed Burna Boy’s ‘Monsters You Made’ most recently.

The feel-good clip stars his kids, Zion, Ayo, and Bolu (of whom he dedicated the video to) and a group of other people who seem to have different reasons to smile despite the state of the world at the moment.

If you watch closely you will see a smiley face in almost all through the video, whether in the form of a real face or as an emoji.

“I can be your substance/ It’s easy when the love don’t hide (no hide, no hide) / Had to learn from my mistakes / Company creates companions,” Wizkid sings.

“Smile” is part of the album “Made In Lagos” which is expected to be released to the public on October 15th and it is also Wizkid’s first solo work since his participation in “BROWN SKIN GIRL ” with Beyoncé, her daughter Blue Ivy and SAINt JHN in the song and visual album, “Black Is King”.