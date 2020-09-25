‘It Was Key’: Wike Attributes Edo Election Success To Visa Ban On Riggers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the international community played a huge role in ensuring a smooth governorship election in Edo State.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, the governor explained that threatening to place a visa ban on anyone found guilty of rigging, forced people to act appropriately.

“One thing that played out and which I noticed was the role of the international community. For example, the US, the UK came out and said that there would be a visa ban if anybody tries anything in terms of violence or rigging and they have gone further to ban some governors,” he said.

“Everybody was being careful, saying, I don’t want to have any problem, I don’t want my children and family to have any problem. We all go to the UK everytime.

“Infact they should even go further, not only politicians, but security agencies, then you’ll see everybody will sit up and say look, I cannot jeopardize the future of my children and mine, simply because you want me to rig the election, so it’s very key”.

