Moyes To Take Charge Of West Ham Despite Self-Isolation

West Ham assistant boss Alan Irvine has confirmed David Moyes will still manage the team for Sunday’s game against Wolves even though he is self-isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Hammers boss, and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had to leave the London Stadium on Tuesday after they received positive tests for Covid-19.

Irvine took charge of the League Cup tie against Hull and secured a 5-1 win but Moyes will be the man making the decisions this weekend.

“David will be the manager,” Irvine said on Friday. “Everything we do will be run through him first of all and he will make the decisions on everything.

“He would make the decisions anyway but, like for this press conference, I am the messenger.”

Irvine confirmed Moyes, Diop and Cullen remained asymptomatic and were all coping well.

“He is fine. I have spoken to him several times this morning and he is not feeling any symptoms,” he said of the West Ham manager. “Obviously a bit frustrating for him but he is getting on with other things.”

“They (Diop and Cullen) are both fine. Frustrated because they can’t come in, but that is the situation and they understand that.

“None of them are feeling anything, which maybe makes it more frustrating.”