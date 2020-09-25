Plateau Attack: Five Killed, Angry Youths Vandalise Police Station

Five persons have been confirmed killed in the Thursday night attack at a relaxation centre within Vwang district of Jos south local government area of Plateau state.

Police Commissioner Edward Egbuka told journalists that the force is already on the trail of the perpetrators following tips and information gathered from the people.

Meanwhile, angry youths in the early hours of Friday barricade the road leading to the scene of the incident and then went on to vandalise a police station within the area.

It was gathered that the youths destroyed a fence, broke the station windows and burnt motorcycles belonging to police officers as well as destroy office equipment in the station.