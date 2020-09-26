Advertisement
Boxing Legend Pacquiao Wants To Fight NMA Star McGregor Next Year
Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao wants to fight Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in the ring next year, an aide said in a statement Saturday.
“For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year,” Pacquiao’s special assistant Jayke Joson said in a statement, adding negotiations are ongoing.
Pacquiao would donate a portion of his prize earnings to Filipino victims of the pandemic, Joson added.
AFP