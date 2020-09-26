Advertisement

Boxing Legend Pacquiao Wants To Fight NMA Star McGregor Next Year

Channels Television  
Updated September 26, 2020
Pacquiao, Roach At Loggerheads Over Reunion
File Photo of Manny Pacquiao/ AFP

 

Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao wants to fight Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in the ring next year, an aide said in a statement Saturday.

“For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year,” Pacquiao’s special assistant Jayke Joson said in a statement, adding negotiations are ongoing.

Pacquiao would donate a portion of his prize earnings to Filipino victims of the pandemic, Joson added.

AFP



