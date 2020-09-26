Military Airstrikes Decimate Boko Haram Camps In Borno – Spokesman

The Nigerian military on Saturday said it has neutralised scores of terrorists in Borno state through airstrikes.

According to a statement signed by spokesman John Enenche, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole under subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2, recently destroyed Boko Haram camps in Tongule, Bone and Isari B Musa areas of Borno state.

The strike on Tongule, which was carried out at night on September 24, was “undertaken after surveillance missions revealed continued assembly of the terrorists within the settlement at nighttime,” Enenche said.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships for a night attack on the location, with their barrage of rockets neutralizing several of the terrorists.”

The airstrike operations at Bone and Isari B Musa were carried out during the day on September 25.

“Bone, a settlement along the Yale-Kumshe axis, on the other hand, was attacked by a force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships after credible intelligence reports established that the location served as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks,” the statement said.

“The NAF attack aircraft engaged the location in multiple bomb and rocket runs, destroying several of their structures and neutralizing scores of terrorists.

“Similarly, at Isari B Musa several terrorists, who were observed both within and in bushes surrounding the settlement, were taken out as the NAF attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target area.”