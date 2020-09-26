Military Rescue Three Kidnapped Victims In Nasarawa – Spokesman

The Nigerian military on Saturday said it has rescued three kidnapped victims and killed two kidnappers in Nasarawa state.

The victims were rescued by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, a statement signed by spokesman Major General John Enenche said.

“In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other criminal activities in North Central zone of the country, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE and 117 Guards Battalion recorded appreciable successes against criminal elements,” the statement said.

“Troops while on joint clearance operation on 25 September 2020 around Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa State raided a suspected kidnappers’ camp along Bakonu road in Nasarawa Local Government Area. In the course of the operation, 3 kidnapped victims were rescued while 2 kidnappers were killed in action. Rescued victims have been reunited with their families.”

The military also said it has killed two bandits in Taraba state.

“In another development, following credible intelligence on the possible regrouping of some elements linked to late Gana at a hideout around Kwaghaondo village in Chanchanji council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, troops of Sector 2 conducted a dawn raid operation at the identified hideout,” the statement added.

“The gallant troops made contact with the armed militia elements who opened fire and fled as troops closed in on their position. Troops swiftly responded with superior firepower which led to the killing of 2 bandits while one AK 47 rifle, one magazine and 15 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were recovered. Currently troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols and ambushes to deny bandits freedom of action.”

The military reiterated its commitment to securing the country and eliminate all forms of criminal elements.

“Members of the general public are requested to always continue to provide timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt action,” the statement said.