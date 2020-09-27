Ex-President Obasanjo Meets With Bauchi Governor Mohammed

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday held a meeting behind closed doors with the Governor of Bauchi State Mohammed Bala.

The meeting took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja with Mohammed who is the Chairman of the PDP 2020 Election Review Committee, telling Channels Television after the discussion that the group is working to galvanize founding fathers of the country towards the promotion of good governance in the nation.

According to the Governor who had previously had a similar meeting with the former Senate President, David Mark, there is an urgent need to rescue Nigeria from bad governance.

Today, I led a delegation from the @OfficialPDPNig 2019 General Election Review Committee on an advocacy visit to meet with former Senate President, David Mark, GCON. pic.twitter.com/iSgEjOuwbb — Senator Bala A. Mohammed (@SenBalaMohammed) September 27, 2020

He also explained that the visit to the former Senate President is to intimate him on the activities of the committee and seek his support.

Other persons who attended the meeting include former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki; former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Senator Datti Baba Ahmed and some stakeholders of the party.