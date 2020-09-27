Laycon Crowned Winner Of Big Brother Naija Season 5

After 10 weeks of undiluted entertainment, the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season has come to a rousing end with Laycon emerging as the winner.

What started off as a stiff competition between 20 housemates ended on Sunday with Laycon – a clear favourite on the show, going home with the grand prize of N85 million (30 million cash prize, an Innoson Motors Jeep and a two-bedroom flat by Revolution Now Properties).

Other finalists included Vee, who was the first to be evicted on Sunday, followed by Neo, Nengi and Dora who was the first runner up.

Before the winner was announced, viewers were treated to entertaining performances from fast-rising stars, Fireboy_dml and Rema and later, 30 Billion Gang mates, Mayorkun and Davido.

How Viewers Voted.

Just like every other reality tv show, the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season was not without its own doses of drama which kept viewers glued to their screens even as the nation battled a pandemic.

From the Head of House tasks to the Friday night games, the lit Saturday night parties, and endless after-party dramas, Kaisha and her ‘origin moments’, love triangles, makeups and breakups, the inevitable evictions and an unfortunate disqualification, fans of the show will have to wait until next year to catch another thrilling edition.

What we will miss?

The Wins

With each passing week in the house, the housemates were given tasks and challenges which either aimed at testing their resilience, mental and physical prowess or just sparking their creativity.

The tasks also earned them various prizes (ranging from money to gifts, trips and more) from sponsors of the show.

Ozo won an Innoson Motors vehicle, Vee, Nengi and Laycon won a trip to Scottland sponsored by Johnny Walker, Tricky Tee won a trip to Dubai and a year’s supply of Pepsi, while each of the other housemates won monetary gifts during the show.

The Turn Up/After-Party Dramas

Perhaps one of the highlights of each Big Brother Naija season is always the Saturday night parties when fans get to watch their ‘faves’ turn up with some of Nigeria’s finest DJ’s.

This season saw the likes of DJ Big N, Sarz, Dj Lambo and Dj Neptune among others, perform. The housemates partied hard, leaving us with some very unforgettable after-party memories.

The usual culprits included another fan-favourite, Erica; and couple Neo and Vee.

Triangles, Entanglements and the Complicated Love Stories

Another highlight of the show for many was the love stories that developed from the very first week.

Eric and Lilo quickly became an item in the first couple of days, while Neo and Vee did not hesitate to give viewers a lot of ‘couple-goals’ moments.

Shortly after, the triangles and entanglements began to roll in, one of which involved Erica, Kidd and Laycon. Another involved Ozo, Nengi and Prince, and later on, Prince, Tolanibaj and Wathoni and more.

A Message from the winner to his fans

OUR WINNER #Laycon sends his APPRECIATION to us , ICons for the love and support you have shown him. He will never take you guys for granted💡❤️ Laycon is LOVE ❤️ and LIGHT 💡 pic.twitter.com/9sHtIRm2sv — Scarlet Gomez (@scarletgomex) September 27, 2020

Well, it was a thrilling 10 weeks and we wish the housemates all the best in the new journeys into stardom.