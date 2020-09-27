Troops Kill Bandits, Arrest 8 Marauders And 10 Collaborators

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have arrested eight suspected bandits along with 10 of their collaborators in different locations across Katsina and Zamfara States.

In their recent operations conducted across the theatre from September 18th to 24th 2020, the troops also neutralised one Bandit, arrested two rustled cattle dealers including one suspected Bandits’ informant and their logistics supplier.

The success recorded was in line with the troop’s mandate to clear all bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the northwest zone of the country which has reportedly continued to yield more positive results.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Acting Director of the Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko noted that the troops also destroyed several bandits camps at Godawa village which has resulted into the rescue of one victim of Kidnap and the recovery of two Dane guns, one locally fabricated sword as well as three axes.

“To this end, the gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY are commended for the successes achieved and their commitment to duty. They are further urged not to rest on their oars until Northwest is rid of all criminals”.

“While the good people of the Northwest are once again assured of troops’ commitment to the safety of lives and property within the zone, the statement however encouraged them to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the operations.

“On 18 September 2020, troops deployed at Dangulbi while conducting a routine operation at an identified bandits area arrested 2 suspects namely Umaru Lawali and Ahmed Bello. Items recovered from them include 2 black masks (suspected to be used while committing a crime), some quality of cannabis Sativa, and one motorcycle.

“In the same vein, one Mr. Abdullahi Lawal and Bala Saidu were arrested by troops at Sabon Layi and Dandume in connection with their involvement in the selling of rustled cattle for bandits.

“Also, troops deployed at Kwatarkwashi in Zamfara State acting on credible information arrested one Yunusa Muhammad at Gidan Yawa in Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State. The suspect is confessed to being a specialist in arranging the kidnap of victims and collecting ransom on behalf of bandits.

“Additionally, On 19 September 2020, troops deployed at Dandume acting on credible information thwarted what could have been a massive attack on locals by suspected armed bandits at Dandume LGA in Katsina State.

“The troops who received timely information on the movement of the suspects with several motorcycles swiftly mobilized to the area and engage the marauding criminals in a firefight. The superior firepower of troops forced the suspects to withdraw in disarray with several of the bandits sustaining gunshot wounds as traces of blood were seen on their escape route during exploitation.

“Also, on 19 September 2020, following credible information, troops deployed at Batsari arrested a suspected bandit named Abdullahi Musa with at Giginyu village. The suspect was identified to be a member of a criminal bandits gang terrorizing the area. Also, one Amadu Saleh and Shaibu Ibrahim were arrested by troops at Madachi and Maigora villages.

“The suspects are confirmed to be involved in illicit dealings and supplies of logistics to bandits. Furthermore, following reliable information about the movement of unknown persons suspected to be bandits with 6 motorcycles at Dan Aji forest around Yar Mallamai in Kankara LGA Katsina State, troops immediately mobilized and laid an ambush in the area and arrested the

6 suspects.

“Similarly, on 19 September 2020, troops responded to a distress call about suspected armed bandits invasion on Dayau village in Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State. On sighting troops arrival, the bandits in an attempt to escape cowardly fired sporadically and withdrew into the bush, nevertheless, the resilient troops pursued them deep into the forest, neutralizing with one of the bandits while One motorcycle was recovered from the fleeing criminals.

“The same day, troops deployed at Yar Tsamiya Jino while on patrol rescued a young female kidnap victim named Jamila Sani around the fringes of Yar Tsamiya Jino forest. A preliminary investigation revealed that she was kidnapped alongside others at Makasu village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State on 7 September 2020. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

“Also, On 20 September 2020, troops arrested 2 suspected bandits namely Dayyabu Abubakar and Yahaya Murtala along Machika-Mararaba road. Equally, on 22 September 2020, following a tip-off, troops in Faskari Katsina State arrested 2 suspected bandits namely Haruna Hassan and Kabiru Abdullahi at Yankara Market and Angwan Boka.

“The suspects were identified to be members of a bandits group terrorizing locals in the general area, items recovered from them include 2 mobile phones, One knife, and cannabis Sativa. On the same day, troops of Sector 3 arrested one Mallam Gambo, a wanted bandits’ logistics supplier at Dansadau in Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

“Furthermore, on 23 September 2020, troops on clearance patrol destroyed several bandits’ camps and recovered 2 Dane guns, one locally made sword, and 3 Axes. Relatedly, troops acting on intelligence raided some suspected bandits’ camps at Gadawa general area.

“The bandits fled the area before the troops arrive, notwithstanding, troops recovered 2 motorcycles, One mobile phone and the sum of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000.00) after conducting a thorough search of the area. Also, troops deployed at Daudawa arrested a suspected bandits collaborator named Abubakar Isah at Daudawa village in Faskari LGA of Katsina State.

“Additionally, on 24 September 2020, troops deployed at Dan Ali village based on credible intelligence arrested 9 suspected bandits collaborators at Sabon Garin Dan Ali general area in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State.

“Also, troops deployed at Daudawa, acting on a tip-off by locals arrested one Surajo Bala, a suspected bandits informant. The suspect confessed to being involved in arranging kidnap of victims for bandits. Relatedly, troops deployed at Safana, responding to a distress call foiled an armed bandits attack and recovered several rustled cattle at Danyegeya village in Safana LGA.

“The troops swiftly storm the village and pursued the bandits forcing them to abandon their loots as they escaped under the cover of darkness with possible gunshot wounds. The recovered cattle were handed over to the rightful owners, while troops continue to dominate the area with fighting patrols,” Onyeuko stated.