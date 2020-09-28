Genoa Confirm 14 Coronavirus Cases, Samp’s New Arrival Balde Also Positive

Genoa announced on Monday that 14 team and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus shortly after local rivals Sampdoria revealed new signing Keita Balde also has the virus.

Goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Lasse Schone missed Genoa’s 6-0 Serie A defeat at Napoli on Sunday after contracting Covid-19, and 12 others returned positive tests after the game.

“After today’s tests, the number of positive COVID-19 employees has risen to 14 between team members and staff,” Genoa said in a statement.

“The club has activated all the procedures provided for by the (virus) protocol and informed the relevant authorities. The club will give updates as the situation evolves.”

Italian media report that of the positive cases at Genoa 10 are players and four are staff.

Sampdoria’s new Senegalese signing Balde also tested positive during his medical following his move from Monaco.

The Genoa-based club said Balde had “tested weakly positive” during his medical which did not reveal any other problems.

“It is specified that he has not had contact with the ‘Team Group’ and is self-isolating” the club added of Balde, who arrived in Genoa on Monday morning for his medical.

