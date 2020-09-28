Human Trafficking: 70 Stranded Nigerian Girls Return From Lebanon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another batch of 70 stranded Nigerian girls evacuated from Lebanon by the Federal Government and the Lebanese community in Nigeria arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday.

The spokesperson for the Lebanese community in Nigeria, Philip Wehbe, while receiving them at the airport in Abuja told Channels Television that the evacuation is in fulfillment of the community’s resolve to ensure that no Nigerian is left stranded in Lebanon.

He revealed that 470 Nigerian ladies have been so far been evacuated from Lebanon and appreciated the Nigerian Government for their efforts in securing the return of the girls back home.

“We saw a viral video a long time ago and we started bringing a lot of stranded girls from Lebanon, we already brought 470 girls, and today we are here to receive another batch of 70 girls from Lebanon,” Wehb said.

There have been several pleas from Nigerian girls stranded in the country seeking assistance to enable them to return home after being lured to Lebanon by human traffickers.

See photos of the girls at the airport below…