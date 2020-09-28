Advertisement

Kroos To Miss Real Valladolid Clash With Thigh Strain

Updated September 28, 2020
Real Madrid’s German midfielder Toni Kroos (R) vies with Real Sociedad’s Spanish forward Mikel Oyarzabal during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian on September 20, 2020. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

 

 

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has suffered an injury to the back of his left thigh, the club confirmed on Monday.

Kroos was forced off in the first half of Madrid’s 3-2 win over Real Betis on Saturday and is expected to be out for around two weeks.

The 30-year-old is likely to miss La Liga games against

on Wednesday and Levante on Sunday.

He could also be out of Germany’s Nations League matches against Ukraine on October 10 and Switzerland three days late

 

