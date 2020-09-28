NASS Meets With NNPC Over Petroleum Industry Bill

The National Assembly is currently meeting with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the Petroleum Industry Bill.

Channels Television learned that the meeting is to discuss the essence and focus of the PIB sent to the National Assembly.

Lawan said President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter containing the PIB will be read on the floor of both chambers when the National Assembly resumes plenary session tomorrow.

According to him, the National Assembly wants to see an oil industry that will be regulated, beneficial to Nigerians and attract investment.

The Senate President also gave the assurance that the National Assembly will pass the PIB as soon as possible.

On his part, Gbajabiamila reiterated the lawmakers’ commitment in the passage of the bill, noting that they will not sacrifice thoroughness at the alter of speed.

He also said the House has assembled a team of legislators who are knowledgeable about the industry to work on the PIB.

In attendance at the meeting is the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and the NNPC boss, Mele Kyari