One Reportedly Killed As Gunmen Kidnap Kaduna LG Chairman

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Caretaker Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Bege Katuka.

A commercial motorcyclist was reportedly killed during the kidnapping incident.

Although the police and government authorities are yet to confirm the incident, sources told Channels Television that the council chairman was kidnapped on his way to his farm located around Juji village in Chikun Local Government Area.

He was said to have boarded a commercial motorcycle to his farm when the gunmen ambushed them.

The gunmen reportedly shot the commercial motorcyclist to death and thereafter took the council chairman away to an unknown destination.

In recent times, Juji and some other communities in Chikun Local Government Area have come under heavy attacks by kidnappers, with several people abducted and others later released after paying millions of naira as ransom.