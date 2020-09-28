Advertisement

Uber Wins Appeal For New Operating Licence In London

Channels Television  
Updated September 28, 2020

 

US ride-hailing giant Uber on Monday won an appeal hearing in Britain after London’s transport authority had refused last year to renew its operating licence on safety grounds.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram, sitting at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London, ruled that Uber was a “fit and proper” company to work in the British capital “despite historical failings” that had been cited by Transport for London.

More to follow . . .



More on World News

Madrid Widens Restrictions, One Million People Now Under Partial Lockdown

Pompeo Urges Greece, Turkey To Resolve Territorial Dispute

Struggling Mainz Sack Head Coach Beierlorzer

EU Warns Against Outside Interference In Karabakh

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV