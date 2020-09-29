Buhari Asks Senate To Certify Eight Supreme Court Justices

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to approve the appointment of eight justices of the Supreme Court.

The President’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate and read by Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday.

According to the letter obtained by Channels Television, the request was “in pursuant to Section 231 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and upon the advice of the National Judicial Council according to their ranking and seniority in the Court of Appeal.

The nominees are, Lawal Garba, (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M M Saulawa (North West).

Others are Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (Souty South), Tijani Abubakar (North East), and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).