Ekiti APC Crisis: El-Rufai, Wase, Okorocha, Others Lead Reconciliation Process

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has appointed a six-member reconciliation committee to intervene in the crisis rocking the Ekiti State Chapter.

The committee is chaired by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena.

He adds that the committee was inaugurated by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and urged party members in the state to cooperate with them.

“In line with the mandate of the APC Caretaker Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to support the amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to approach the Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai-led Reconciliation Committee with all issues so as to achieve amicable settlement in the State Chapter,” the statement read in part.

See below the full list of the Committee Members