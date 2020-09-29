Jigawa Flood: Death Toll Rises To 40 As IDPs Seek Better Shelter

The death toll in Jigawa State following the recent floodings has risen to 40 as River Hadejia has overflown its bank to communities.

Multiple houses have been destroyed forcing residents to seek alternative shelters elsewhere.

The chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Yusuf Sani, confirmed this on Tuesday.

“The flood is getting worse by the day. It has now reached Hadejia area and has forced many people out of their homes. Many of them are now living in schools and other alternative shelters they can find,” Sani said.

“The last time I spoke to you, I told you that 33 people have died, but as I’m talking to you now 7 more people have died, including children.”

On his part, Governor Badaru Abubakar said the state government has moved to providing medical help for the flood victims.

He also reiterated the commitment of his administration in ensuring that the people affected by the flood are well fed.

“We have instructed the ministry of education to move all the displaced people to school buildings. We have also directed the ministry of health to stationed health personnel in the camps to provide medical help.

“We would also distribute food items and would try and facilitate the cooking of food in the camps to ensure they are well fed,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the Internally Displaced Persons have called on the state government to provide them with better shelter.