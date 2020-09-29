Ondo Election: PDP Accuses APC Of Attacking Jegede’s Convoy

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday said political thugs sponsored by the All Progressives Congress have attacked the convoy of its governorship candidate in the upcoming election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

The attack, the PDP said, took place in Ipele and Owo township in Owo Local Government.

The APC, whose campaign train moved to the Akoko area of the state on Tuesday, was yet to respond to the allegation as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, spokesman of the police in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said both the APC and PDP have traded accusations over the attack.

He added that the Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Jegede is expected to be the main challenger to the APC’s Rotimi Akeredolu in the October 10 elections.

‘Come To Our Rescue’

In its Tuesday statement, signed by the spokesman of the Jegede Campaign Samuel Fasua, the PDP said some of its members have been hospitalized as a result of the attack and called on the international community to come to its aid.

“A PDP member by name, Hon. Amuda Sikiru, was shot in the face and abdomen during our campaign rally in Owo town by the APC thugs,” the statement said. “The victim who is still lying unconscious was rushed to the state’s specialist hospital in Akure in the Ambulance attached to the candidate’s convoy.

“Also wounded by the APC thugs’ bullet attacks were Messes Taye Akintufede and Seun Ogunlade. They have also been rushed to the hospital.

“Besides, some of our campaign vehicles were damaged, as was witnessed in Oba-Akoko community recently.

“One of the convoy’s campaign trucks was completely burnt down.

“Earlier in the day, the same APC armed hoodlums had blocked the entry point to Ipele community, Jegede’s maternal home, and attempted to turn back the campaign team.

“This spate of attacks on our members by the ruling party in the state is threatening the peace of the state, and is apparently intended to cause violence ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

“We are calling on the Inspector-General of Police, the human rights community, and other international bodies to come to our rescue in Ondo State.

“We want a free and fair election, but the party in power does not.”