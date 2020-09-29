Troops Of Operation Accord Neutralise Bandits, Recover Arms In Kaduna

Nigerian Army troops of the Operation Accord have neutralised two bandits and injured several others while conducting search and rescue/ clearance operations at Dajin Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Major General, Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, John Enenche on Tuesday.

According to Enenche, during the exploitation, two magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and two motorcycles were recovered.

In the same vein, the Force noted that following credible intelligence on the criminal elements who escaped from the onslaught earlier, troops apprehended three of the criminal elements in Kujeni village.

“Currently the gallant troops have dominated the area with aggressive patrols to deny the criminal elements freedom of action,” Enenche said.

He further noted that the Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country.