‘I’m Here To Help The Team’: Lookman Joins Fulham On Loan

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated September 30, 2020
Ademola Lookman says he is at Fulham to help the club. Photo: [email protected]

 

Ademola Lookman is excited at joining Fulham from German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig on a season-long, restating his commitment to helping the club. 

“I’m glad to have it over the line and done now, I’m glad I can be here to help the team,” the left-winger who won the 2017 U-20 World Cup with England, told Fulham’s website.

According to Lookman, 22, he was convinced to join the newly-promoted Premier League side after being persuaded by the London club’s boss, Scott Parker, to help bolster a team that has struggled on their return to the top-flight.

“After the conversations I had with Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that’s the working relationship I want to have.”

Fulham have had a rough return to the Premier League this season, losing their first three games and conceding 10 goals in the process.


The latest defeat for the Cottagers was a 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Monday.

Ademola Lookman won the U-20 World Cup with England in 2017. Photo: [email protected] Leipzig

 

Fulham will play their next game on Thursday – a League Cup fourth-round clash at Brentford, who will be hoping for revenge after losing last month’s Championship play-off final to Fulham.

Lookman was born in England to Nigerian parents and even though he played for the English side at age-grade level, he is eligible to wear the Super Eagles’ green and white.



