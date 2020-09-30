Laycon, BBNaija Winner Receives N30m Cash Prize, Other Gifts

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly called Laycon by his fans have been presented a cash prize of N30 million.

Laycon was presented with the cash prize on Wednesday at the live prize presentation event.

He was also presented with the key to a Sport Utility Vehicle from Innoson Motors and a luxury two-bedroom apartment by Revolution Properties.

The four finalists Vee, Neo, Nengi, Dora, and the evicted housemates were also at the live show to receive prizes they won following tasks in the Big Brother House.

Laycon, on Sunday, emerged winner of the show after 10 weeks of entertainment and stiff competition.

Other gifts and incentives won by Laycon include an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for two by TravelBeta, a Sport Utility Vehicle from Innoson Motors, and a trip to Dublin, courtesy of Guinness.

Others are Scanfrost electronics, one-year supply of Pepsi and a branded chiller, brand new Oppo 3 phone, one year supply of Munch It and Indomie noodles, and VIP tickets to watch the European Champions League final, among others.