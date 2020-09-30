Man Gets Seven Years Jail Term For N30m Fraud In Lagos

Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court Igbosere, Lagos has sentenced a fraudster, Tunde Martins, to seven years imprisonment for a N30million (Thirty Million Naira) fraud.

The convict had obtained the said sum as a loan from Diamond Bank Plc, with a forged Certificate of Occupancy, C of O, and refused to pay back.

His journey to prison subsequently began after he was arraigned alongside his company, Centre Global Limited, by the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, sometime in 2018 on a three-count charge, bordering on obtaining by false pretence, forgery, and use of false documents, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution counsel, Anita Imo, in the course of his trial tendered several documents and exhibits and called five witnesses to prove the guilt of the convict.

On September 23, 2020, Justice Oyefeso found him guilty of the offence, but deferred the ruling to Monday, September 28, 2020.

Delivering her judgment today, Justice Oyefeso sentenced him to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine.

She also ordered that the company, Centre Global Limited, be wound up and all the money accrued from it be remitted to Diamond Bank Plc.