Advertisement

NigeriaAt60: Buhari To Address The Nation From Eagle Square

Channels Television  
Updated September 30, 2020
File photo of flags at the Eagles Square. PHOTO: Sadiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from the Eagle Square in Abuja, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The address is scheduled to after the Anniversary Parade.

File photo of the anniversary parade at the Eagles Square. PHOTO: Sadiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

“The live address will commence after the Anniversary Parade beginning at 10am which will be covered by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN),” the statement read in part.

The traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will therefore not feature on Thursday.



More on Headlines

Buhari Swears In Four New Permanent Secretaries

Reps In Shouting Match Over Water Resources Bill

P&ID Case: UK Court Orders Release Of $200m Deposit To Nigeria

Buhari Orders Extension Of Itakpe-Warri Railway To Link South And North Before 2023

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV