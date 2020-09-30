Advertisement

PIB Scales First Reading In Senate

Updated September 30, 2020
A first reading of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has been heard on the floor of the Senate.

The bill was one of the six bills introduced to the upper chamber on Wednesday.

The first reading comes two days after the bill was transmitted to the National Assembly.

Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, presented the bill, and after it was read, Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, directed that full copies of the bill be distributed to all the lawmakers ahead of the second reading where details of the bill will be discussed.

After it was sent to the National Assembly, both the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, promised speedy passage of the PIB.



