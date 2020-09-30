PHOTOS: Police Parade Suspected Kidnappers, Robbers In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday September 30 paraded some suspected kidnappers, robbers and armed bandits who were apprehended in different states at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) office in Abuja.

Seven armed robbery suspects linked to a deadly attack on a bullion van in Ebonyi State that claimed the lives of four policemen on 29-July, 2020 were among those paraded.

The gang leader, 46-year-old Sunday Shoyemi said it took them two days to plan the attack on the bullion van and their arrest was, however, caused by little arguments amongst his team members.

Shoyemi who used to be a fisherman in Bayelsa State said it was his first robbery and he regretted all his actions.

Another paraded suspect was 58-year-old John Nnoma from Abia State who is known for exchanging life cartridges with bush meat.

Nnoma said he usually conceals his weapons inside second-hand clothings meant for sale in Taraba State where he’s being paid with bush meat as a means of barter with the bandits.

Addressing journalists as the suspects were being paraded, spokesman of the Force, DCP Frank Mba, said: “no matter how smart you are as a criminal, you have a very short lifespan, and no matter how smart you are, the police will always get at you”.

Items recovered from the 47 suspects included 321 rounds of AK-47 ammunitions, nine pistols, 10 AK-49 riffles, seven AK-47 rifles, 864 live cartridges, N258,570 cash, 1 GPMG Gun riffle and 583 new military camouflage uniforms.